SAN ANTONIO — According to police, a man driving a SUV nearly hit pedestrians and refused BCSO's order to pull over.

He sped from the scene, leading the officers on a high-speed chase.

The incident started on White Fawn Drive on the north west side early Monday morning.

The chase went on until he was detained near Highway 151 and Hunt Lane by Leon Valley police.

The man faces a felony warrant and evading charge.