SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar held a press conference this morning at the scene where human remains were found Thursday evening.

The remains were reportedly found by a hiker along State Highway 211 in northwest Bexar County.

Sheriff Salazar shared that the BCSO was working alongside FBI Crime Scene Investigators to comb through the area.

Yesterday, Sheriff Javier Salazar said investigators are "cautiously optimistic" that the suspected burned human remains might belong to missing woman Andreen McDonald.

The remains were found in an area of "very steep, very rocky terrain," according to Salazar.

While there is no new information on the investigation, Salazar did state that they hope to have more information by the end of the day.

The body, which (in addition to being charred) was quite deteriorated due to natural decomposition, is still at the Medical Examiner's Office.

BCSO and FBI investigators are expected to be in the area throughout the day, night and possibly through the next couple of days if needed.

In regards to the burning of the body, Salazar did say that it appeared that most of the activity occurred where the body was found.