SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who stole a car with a one-year-old inside.

The theft happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and deputies are searching the area of I-10 and Foster Road.

Officials say the baby was safely located, though they did not provide further details.

If you have any information on this crime, please call 210-335-6070 or email BCSOTips@bexar.org and you can remain anonymous.