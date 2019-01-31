SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff's Department says it was one of several agencies involved in a raid at different locations Thursday. Deputies say the Drug Enforcement Administration was also involved in the raid.

At least two people have been arrested. Sheriff Javier Salazar said they hit two houses and two businesses this morning.

One of the locations in the raid includes a subdivision in the Stone Oak area. A car lot was also raided. BCSO and the DEA seized dozens of cars, many of them luxury vehicles.

“All said and done, I'm being told that about $3 to $4 million in seized assets were the result in this long-term investigation,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.