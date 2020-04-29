SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating the actions of a deputy after an incident early Wednesday morning involving Northside ISD Police.

BCSO officials say an NISD police officer saw the deputy make two traffic stops in an unmarked vehicle around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Loop 410 and Culebra.

According to a statement, the Northside officer questioned the deputy and became suspicious. The deputy was detained until another Bexar County Sheriff's deputy reached the scene and positively identified the man as a deputy.

The deputy was released pending a separate but concurrent administrative investigation by the BCSO Internal Affairs and Public Integrity Units. The deputy was assigned to Court Security and has worked for 18 years at the Bexar Co. Sheriff's Office.

Below is the full statement from Bexar County Sheriff's Office about the incident:

"Earlier this morning around 12:30 a.m., an off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy assigned to Court Security made contact with a Northside Independent School District Police Officer (NISDPD) near Timber Cloud St and Ridge Leaf after the school district police officer witnessed the deputy make two traffic stops between Loop 410 and Culebra Rd to Culebra Rd and Reed Rd.

Due to the vehicle which the BCSO deputy was operating not having any official agency identifiers, the NISD PD officer inquired what agency the deputy worked for and further questioned if the deputy was on-duty. Through the course of questioning, the NISD PD officer became suspicious of the deputy and detained him until a BCSO patrol supervisor made the scene to properly identify the deputy. Shortly thereafter, BCSO took responsibility of the incident and began an investigation.

The deputy would later be released pending a separate but concurrent administrative investigation by the BCSO Internal Affairs and Public Integrity Units. The deputy who is assigned to Court Security is an 18 year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office.

At this time we are asking the public to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Public Integrity Unit at (210)335-5124 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org who may have been stopped by this BCSO Deputy between 12 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. near Loop 410 and Culebra Rd to Culebra Rd and Reed Rd."

Northside ISD also responded to a request for information and released this statement:

"A Northside ISD Police Officer observed another law enforcement agency vehicle engaged in what appeared to be traffic stops on or near Culebra Rd. The NISD Police Officer made an attempt to determine if the individual in the unmarked vehicle needed any assistance. The individual responded to Northside Police in a suspicious and inappropriate manner and did not identify themself. After determining the individual was with the BCSO, NISD Police deferred the matter to the appropriate agency."