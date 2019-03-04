SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Bexar County deputies were searching for an inmate who was mistakenly released from the jail Wednesday.

Sources tell KENS 5 30-year-old Thomas Smith was booked into the jail on charges of evading police, according to a BCSO representative.

Smith was let out of the jail before officials equipped him with a GPS monitor, a requirement of his release.

Smith was last seen at 11:21 a.m. on the first floor of the Bexar County Jail wearing a white shirt, maroon pants, and white tennis shoes. BCSO said Smith was apprehended just before 7 p.m. in the 9200 block of Post Ridge.

Smith's criminal history includes six charges from January and February ranging from unlawful carry to possession to theft of an automobile.

This marks the sixth erroneous release by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, including four in January alone.

In a statement, the Bexar County sheriff's Office said Smith is being transported back to CID for further questioning and to be processed for GPS monitoring prior to release. An administrative investigation is underway into the events leading up to his release and disciplinary action will follow, a spokesperson said.