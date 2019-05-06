The Bexar County Sheriff’s and Medical Examiner’s Office need to identify the person in the picture above.

On April 4, 2019 around 3 p.m., her burned remains were discovered around the 13000 block of State Highway 211.

The remains are those of a Caucasian or Hispanic female between 25 and 45 years of age and about 4’11” to 5’3” inches in height.

Anyone with information about the identity of the woman can contact either the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office at (210) 335-4011 or the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6070 or at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

If you have a loved one who went missing and have dental or medical records to provide, please contact the Bexar County Medical Examiners Office.