SAN ANTONIO — A regular traffic stop turned into a police chase on the city's northeast side overnight.

An unidentified driver was pulled over for a regular traffic stop around 3 a.m.

During the stop, deputies discovered that the driver had a felony warrant. That's when a BCSO deputy said the driver sped off into a nearby neighborhood.

Shortly after, he crashed into a garage on Crone Farm Road.

Deputies said he got out of his car, leaving his wife and toddler in the car, and ran away on foot. Deputies tried to use a taser on him, but the tasers had no effect.

Deputies picked up the 44-year-old man close to Walzem Road.

He now faces multiple charges including, felony warrant, felony evading, and child endangerment.

The man's wife is not expected to face charges. The child was turned over to the mother.