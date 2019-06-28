SAN ANTONIO — A regular traffic stop turned into a police chase on the city's northeast side overnight.

An unidentified driver was pulled over for a regular traffic stop around 3 a.m.

During the stop, deputies discovered that the driver had a felony warrant. That's when a BCSO deputy said the driver sped off into a nearby neighborhood.

Shortly after, he crashed into a car and a garage.

The driver tried to back out but reportedly ran into a deputy's car. Instead, deputies said he got out of his car, leaving his girlfriend and toddler in the car, and ran away on foot.

Deputies picked him up close to Walzem Road.

He now faces multiple charges including, felony warrant, felony evading, and child endangerment.