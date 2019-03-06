SAN ANTONIO — A detention officer with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office has been reassigned following the recent murder of an inmate last Thursday.

According to a spokesperson with BCSO, "officer Jose Briseno was reassigned pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation by Internal Affairs into the murder of inmate Alexander Wise by fellow inmate Shadrick Van Anthony Buckley."

The statement goes on to state that an administrative investigation has begun to ensure all policies and procedures were complied with leading up to the incident.

The death of Alexander Wise is the fourth death at the jail this year and the sixth since December 2018.

