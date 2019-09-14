SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

The deputy is currently assigned to the Detention Division, according to a release from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Javier Salazar has reportedly removed this deputy from the SERT team "effective immediately."

The deputy will be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of both an administrative and criminal investigation.

The deputy's name and photo are unavailable at this time.