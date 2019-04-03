BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to catch an inmate Monday morning who was erroneously released by jail staffers.

According to BCSO, jailers noticed that 39-year-old William Castillo was not there for head count around 3:30 am Monday.

The suspect was "released negligently by BCSO booking staff" according to a press release sent to KENS 5. It's unclear exactly when he was accidentally released.

He was taken into custody after deputies located him in the 100 block of Merida Street around 6:20 am Monday.

Castillo was initially booked into the Bexar County Jail on Sunday for possession of a controlled substance.

He now faces an additional charge of escaping a correctional institution, which is a second-degree felony.