CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in the search for a Baytown police officer reported missing since Thursday.

According to Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne, John Stewart Beasley, 46, an active-duty Baytown police officer, has been missing since approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, when he apparently walked away from his residence in the 1800 block of Parker Place Drive in the Plantation Subdivision in the Cove, Texas area.

Hawthorne said that the search for Beasley has been ongoing since his family reported it on Thursday evening. Deputies from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Baytown Police Department, dog teams from Alpha Team Search and Rescue from League City, and a K-9 team from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice have all joined in on the search for Beasley.

Additional resources are being called in to assist in the search and investigation as they become available.

Beasley is described as a 46-year-old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 220 pounds with a muscular build. Beasley has green eyes and buzz cut blonde hair.

He was last believed to be wearing a gray pull over T-shirt, khaki colored cargo pants and black hiking type shoes. Beasley has a teal blue colored tribal tattoo on his upper right shoulder.

The sheriff said there are no indications of foul play at this time surrounding this disappearance but detectives continue to investigate all possible leads and scenarios.

The public is asked that if anyone has any information concerning this matter that they immediately contact the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2500 or Chambers County Crimestoppers at 844-860-8477.

