HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office said a dead bat found in a private pool in the Rimrock subdivision last week tested positive for the rabies virus.

The bat was reportedly found Aug. 23 at a residence in the 200 block of Black Stone Cove in the area of Driftwood, Texas.

"All indications are that no human contact was made with the animal," according to a media release from HCSO.

If you or someone else may have come in physical contact with this animal, please call:

Hays County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit at (512) 393-7896 or the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at (254) 778- 6744.

© 2018 KENS