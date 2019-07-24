SAN ANTONIO — Legend and owner of Barney Smith's Toilet Seat Art Museum, Barney Smith, has died at the age of 98.

Smith's granddaughter posted a poem to the museum's page confirming the news, "Yesterday he passed on from this world. He will be missed."

Smith's granddaughter posted a poem to the museum's page confirming the news

Just last year, the entire collection of over 1,400 toilet seats was sold to popular Texas outdoor bar, Truck Yard.

At the time of the sale, Smith told KENS 5, "I'm happy that they're going to build a new building and keep my legacy going. I've been working on this thing for about 65-75 years, day and night."

While the museum is no longer in San Antonio, Smith's legacy lives on at the Texas Truck Yard in Colony, Texas just north of Dallas.