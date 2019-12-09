Officials with the U.S. Marshals say the husband and wife that escaped a prison transport on Aug. 26 and went on the run were captured Wednesday evening without incident.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office said it assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in the arrest of Blane and Susan Barksdale, who are accused of killing a 72-year-old man in Tucson, setting his house on fire and then stealing more than 100 guns.

The two were believed to have attacked and overpowered two security guards while being transported to a prison in Arizona last week. Officials said the couple faked a stomach illness shortly after leaving jail for the transport and escaped in Blanding, Utah.

The arrest comes two days after the U.S. Marshals put Blane Barksdale on their 15 Most Wanted list, saying the truck the couple was in "literally disappeared off the face of the earth."

Officials will hold a news conference Thursday morning to give more information about the arrest. U.S. Marshals said the couple was arrested in Tonto Basin.

The U.S. Marshals Service upped the reward for information leading to 56-year-old Blane Barksdale's arrest to $25,000 on Monday. Susan Barksdale, 59, was designated as a "major case" and reward leading to her capture was at $10,000.

The fugitives will be taken to Tucson to face the charges against them.

