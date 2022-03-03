Baptist Health System expanding program to help staff experiencing mental health challenges

Dr. Tim Cranfill's stressed the biggest barrier faced by health care workers is the stigma surrounding mental health.

SAN ANTONIO — Baptist Health System remains at the forefront of addressing mental health challenges among staff during the pandemic. This comes during a time where Congress’ recent passage of legislation has stressed the need for more services aimed at assisting workers in the medical community.

Dr. Lorna Breen worked more than 12 hour shifts within the health care industry in New York City, treating COVID confirmed patients while dealing with supply shortages. She died by suicide on April 26, 2020 after family said Breen’s mental state had been declining and she feared ruining her career if she asked for help.

Breen was a sister, daughter, friend and a physician. The Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Protection Act now awaits the president’s signature.

The bill would result in government-backed grants for establishing training programs designed to reduce and prevent suicide among health care workers.

"Her death was a tragedy and it highlighted the stressors that were evident everywhere during our highest times of COVID," said Dr. Tim Cranfill, Baptist Medical Center's director of pastoral care.

Cranfill recalls some of the worst days of the pandemic when supplies were low as hospital beds reached capacity at Northeast Baptist Hospital.

“They felt very helpless as did all the nurses and all of us, very helpless,” Cranfill said.

Those feelings of helplessness and anxiety can seem overwhelming, especially for the men and women working on the frontlines.

The holistic approach of pastoral care has now evolved into Code Safety Net, an expanding evidence-based program to assess and comfort staff who are not feeling 100%.

“We have a good idea when they’re in a good place and when they’re not,” Cranfill said. “It’s also an evidence-based triage-assessment form that we utilize that will assist us in helping to evaluate the individuals, whether they’re okay once the initial contact is done and completed, whether they might need follow up or whether they might need referral.”

Cranfill’s hope for the future post-pandemic begins with breaking down what he said is the biggest barrier for health care workers: the stigma of mental health.

“I think as we’re able to have more evidence, how it impacts everyone, then there’ll be evidence in someone’s personal life that I’m not alone,” Cranfill said.