Baptist Health prioritizes mental health of staff during coronavirus pandemic through counseling and pastoral care

PTSD symptoms were reported among half of healthcare workers who participated in a national study in 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — The coronavirus pandemic has proven to be mentally and physically draining for millions of Americans including those working on the frontlines.

The pandemic has led to the deaths of over 580,000 people across the U.S. It’s a grim reminder on the virus’ widespread impact and families who have lost loved ones.

“It was a very significant part for all of us in our careers, nothing that any of us had ever seen and hopefully we don’t experience again,” said Baptist Health’s Connie Thigpen.

Thigpen looks back at the height of coronavirus infections when San Antonio hospital beds were at capacity.

Caring for patients, consoling families and trying to save lives tested the skill of nurses and doctors nationwide.

“You can’t be heartless and do this job on any given day but in order to continue doing your job you have to stay strong because if you fall apart so to speak, who’s going to be there to take care of that patient,” Thigpen said.

More than half of medical professionals (1,600) reported experiencing at least one symptom of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a 2020 study by the University of California at San Francisco.

Emotional fatigue, nightmares and fear of infecting family members were just a few of the indicated issues.

Baptist Health has prioritized the mental health of its entire staff through counseling and pastoral care services.

“Just checking on us, coming to pray, blessing hands, those things that a lot of people thought wouldn’t make a difference, really did make a huge difference,” Thigpen said.

Whether by prayer or simply checking on fellow team members, staying united through crisis can ultimately pay off in the end.