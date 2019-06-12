SAN ANTONIO — It's getting attention across the nation, the eye-catching banana car making it's way across the United States.

Driver Steve Braithwaite travels around and offers rides in his banana car for any amount people can afford.

This weekend, he is offering rides in his quirky car to San Antonians.

According to his Facebook page, he will be at the at the Sonic on San Pedro (at Jackson Keller across from Tommys) on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to dark.

Braithwaite says to pay what works for you and bring car seats if needed.