SAN ANTONIO — Joshua Ossorio is discovering what plagues his life gives him power to connect to people in a unique way. The 19-year-old's kind energy landed him a friendship with former San Antonio Spur Danny Green.

"I was born with Osteogenesis imperfecta," Ossorio said. "It's a rare brittle bone disease."

He's a 19-year-old who's had 19 surgeries, six in the last year. But Ossorio didn't let his physical challenges hinder his ability to be friendly.

One of his best friends from Brandies High school, Jordan Zapata, is the king of the hook-ups in Ossorio's life. Zapata became the link for Josh to meet his longtime friend Logic the rapper. But the 22-year-old's hook-ups didn't stop there. He eventually connected him to friend Danny Green.

Ossorio and the former San Antonio Spur met at a G-Easy concert in 2015.

"I had a chance to talk with him and see how cool he was," said Green, who said he thought the wheelchair-bound teen was smart, respectful, and had a lot going for himself.

"Me and Danny first became close around April of this year, in 2018," Ossorio noted.

During that time Ossorio had just come off femur reconstruction surgery. He was bedridden and depressed. But when Green made a surprise visit to the 19-year-old's home, Ossorio said he couldn't believe a member of a championship Spurs team was in his home.

He recalled his heart racing. Green provided some words of encouragement.

"He saved my life, in a certain way. He gave me new meaning to my life," Ossorio said. "He gave me a new beacon of hope to know that I'm not alone in this world and that I can conquer anything that's in my way."

According to Green, he can't take credit for Ossorio's recovery to that degree.

"I'm sure it wasn't just my words that have helped," Green said.

The two started hanging out when Green was available. Just guy stuff, they said, like video games, movies, dinner, and music.

"I now see him as a friend first and basketball player second," Ossorio said.

Now a member of the Toronto Raptors after a trade, Green said that Ossorio is like a brother he can pass on valuable advice to. He can also give Ossorio access to his world and its perks.

"I wish I was as mentally tough, to be able to endure the things that he endured," Green said. “I might be a better basketball player one day. I’ll try to learn from him just as much."

They’re two friends with a bond that will now stretch from San Antonio to Canada.

"He’s always going to have a special place in my heart as a dear friend," Ossorio said. "It's going to be sad watching him play for the first game as a Raptor, but I'll be cheering him on for sure."

