A campout for free chicken.

Every time a Chick-fil-A opens a new location, the first 100 people in line get free meals for a year.

On Wednesday night, 100 people are spending the night outside the new restaurant in Balcones Heights.

“Balcones Heights has been awesome to work with and they’re really excited to have us here, and we’re excited to open and have y’all come visit us,” said Emily Broussard, a grand opening event planner with Chick-fil-A, who also pointed out that the new restaurant is creating 78 new jobs.

The grand opening is Thursday morning at 6 a.m.

KENS 5 photojournalist Ivan Gibson has a look at the party that will go all night.

