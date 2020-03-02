SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — When Florida Highway Patrol troopers pulled over a car on I-10, they reportedly found a bag labeled "BAG FULL OF DRUGS."
That bag had the proper labeling, troopers say, because it actually contained drugs and drug paraphernalia.
FHP in the Panhandle said two alleged drug traffickers in the car were arrested. And, troopers said they seized methamphetamine, GHB (also known as the "date rape" drug), cocaine, MDMA and fentanyl.
FHP said the Santa Rose County Sheriff's Office assisted in the stop and arrests.
What other people are reading right now:
- Super Bowl LV officially headed to Tampa in 2021
- FHP: Clearwater family killed in crash after driver runs a red light, takes off
- Teen activist Greta Thunberg nominated again for Nobel Peace Prize
- 5 things you might not know about the Iowa caucuses
- Only in Florida: Video shows gator eating invasive python
- President Trump corrects tweet congratulating Super Bowl champion Chiefs
- Ballet shoes & barn boots: Twin boys a study in contrast
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter