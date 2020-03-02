SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — When Florida Highway Patrol troopers pulled over a car on I-10, they reportedly found a bag labeled "BAG FULL OF DRUGS."

That bag had the proper labeling, troopers say, because it actually contained drugs and drug paraphernalia.

FHP in the Panhandle said two alleged drug traffickers in the car were arrested. And, troopers said they seized methamphetamine, GHB (also known as the "date rape" drug), cocaine, MDMA and fentanyl.

FHP said the Santa Rose County Sheriff's Office assisted in the stop and arrests.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter