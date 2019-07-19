SAN ANTONIO — The beginning of the school year is approaching, and several businesses are offering discounts to help teachers with their back-to-school shopping.

HEB:

From coupons for school supplies to appreciation events, here are places teachers can go to save money for their classrooms and themselves.

H-E-B is offering discounts for teachers ahead of the school year. Beginning July 17, Texas teachers can register to receive 15% off school and office supplies.

Educators at early childhood, pre-K, K-12 schools and authorized home-school teachers are eligible to receive a coupon that allows them to save up to $50.

TARGET:

Target is offering a 15% discount on select classroom supplies until July 20.

To unlock the discount, teachers need to submit their teacher ID and other identifying information through an online form. Then they'll receive a coupon via email that can be used in store or online.

HALF PRICE BOOKS:

Half Price Books offers a 10% year-round discount for educators and librarians.

Teachers can save 10% on all purchases with their educator discount card. Educators need to present current identification with pay stub or ID card to qualify.

IKEA:

On August 1 will host a teacher appreciation event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be snacks, crafts and giveaways at the event.

ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE:

School facility members can get free tickets at different Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations through the rest of the summer.

School facility, including teachers can get free tickets every Wednesday until August 28.

Staff can choose from any show before 5 p.m. by bringing their employee ID to the office box. There is also a special Teacher Appreciate Menu offered on Wednesdays.

