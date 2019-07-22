WINNSBORO, Texas — An inmate who escaped an East Texas correctional facility Monday morning is back in custody.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Alvin Elliott, 25, was taken back into custody without incident by TDCJ search teams just after 4 p.m., near Farm-to-Market Road 518, just east of Winnsboro.

Elliott went missing around 8:15 a.m. in the area of County Road 4400, about two miles from where he was captured.

More than 50 searchers, including K-9 teams from four regional units, aided in the search, as well as crews on horseback and a Texas Department of Public Safety search drone.

The TDCJ says Elliott was a trusty at the Clyde M. Johnston Unit working outside the perimeter fence on a landscape crew when he went vanished.

He was in TDCJ custody on probation for a burglary of a habitation charge from Morris County and will be arraigned in Wood County on felony escape charges.