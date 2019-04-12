SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio bakery is getting in on the Baby Yoda craze with a new line of cookies.

The Bread Box on Bitters Road is now selling cookies featuring the adorable new internet sensation.

The baby version of Yoda is a break out character from the Disney Plus series, "The Mandalorian". The series is part of the Star Wars universe.

Baby Yoda has spawend a series of memes online and fans cannot get enough of him. They will have to wait a bit longer for officially licensed merchandise. It looks like it won't come out until next year.

For now, you can order the Baby Yoda cookies from the Bread Box by phone. The bakery is asking for a two-day notice.

RELATED: Disney Plus user accounts already found on hacking sites

RELATED: 'Star Wars'-themed plane lands at Austin airport

RELATED: ‘Frozen 2’ ices competition again with record Thanksgiving