ORLANDO, Fla. — The balloon with a Trump-like resemblance in a diaper is set to come to Orlando in time for the president's expected reelection announcement Tuesday, CBS affiliate WKMG reports.

Roughly $3,900 was crowdsourced on GoFundMe to make the transportation of the balloon possible. The balloon is expected to be hosted from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at a 'Win with Love Rally' near Stonewall Bar on Church Street. The rally will be held in opposition to Trump's reelection rally at the Amway Center.

"WE DID IT! BABY TRUMP IS COMING TO ORLANDO!" the group wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The 'Baby Trump' balloon has made appearances in several cities across the world during the president's visits, including in London and Ireland.

Forty hours before his expected arrival, Trump supporters lined up at the Amway to make sure they could get in. The center seats 20,000.

Trump tweeted the rally "looks to be setting records" with more than 100,000 ticket requests.

