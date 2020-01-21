COBURG, Ore. — "I've never felt fear quite like that," Sayde Reedy said.

Reedy said she took her eyes off her children for just a few minutes to do dishes when she noticed her two boys were being unusually quiet. When she went looking for her 3-year-old son Jackson and 10-month-old son Kolson, she couldn't find the younger boy.

"I searched the whole house for baby brother and noticed the vent gate was pulled up," she told KVAL-TV.

The family is in the process renovating their home and Reedy suspects her older child pulled the vent up. She called for help and local police and fire rescue arrived soon after.

They found Kolson 8 feet down the vent in the ductwork.

"An officer stripped to pants and T-shirt and went under the house," Reedy said. "He shoved my son back up the vent where another officer was waiting to grab him."

Other than being a little dirty, Reedy said Kolson seem unphased by the ordeal.

