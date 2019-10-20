ST. LOUIS — An infant died and two other children were rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a fire in a south St. Louis apartment building Sunday afternoon.

The St. Louis Fire Department said the fire was at about 1:30 Sunday afternoon on the 1100 block of Kealty Lane in St. Louis. The fire department said the fire was on the third floor of the three-story apartment building. They said the children were home alone at the time of fire.

The fire department did not say if anyone else was injured in the fire.

Neighbors said they called 911 when they saw smoke then jumped into action. They said they kicked in the front door of the apartment building and the door of the apartment where the fire was but had to run out because of how serious the fire had become. Firefighters then went into the home and pulled the children out.

Fire investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and St. Louis County Police Department are investigating.

This apartment is about a mile the duplex where four children were injured in a fire after they were left home alone back in August. The four children, who were all under the age of 5, survived the fire. The mother and father of the children were both charged in connection with the fire.

