HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a little boy was found in the middle of a street in the Sharpstown area early Thursday.

The child, who is believed to be 18 months old, was found around 4 a.m. on Ranchester near Bellwood.

Police at the scene tell KHOU 11 that EMS is responding to check out the child, although he appears to be okay.

It’s not yet confirmed how the child ended up in the road.

Police said three men who were on their way to work spotted the little boy crying in the roadway. They stopped their car and picked up the child before calling for help.

The child has not yet been reunited with his family.

