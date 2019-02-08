Garland police are investigating after a 9-month-old baby girl was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday evening.

Investigators said the baby was found unconscious inside a car around 5:15 p.m. near 3300 Arapaho Road.

Police are still investigating how the baby died but believe she was left in a hot vehicle.

“Based on where we are today, we now believe that the child was in the vehicle for an extended period of time prior to arriving at the car wash," Lt. Pedro Barineau with Garland police said on Friday.

Employees at Jerry's Express Car Wash talked to WFAA about the incident.

They said the father had driven through the car wash and was vacuuming the backseat of his car when he discovered the baby's body.

Employees said the father brought them the baby and asked for help.

"He carried [the baby] out. That's when my coworker said he had it in his arms. He was running out after the ambulance. I don't think I can forget it honestly," said Kevin Sanchez, an employee with Jerry's Express Car Wash.

Police say father is cooperating with the investigation and there are no criminal charges at this time.

