CARROLLTON, Texas — Police are investigating the death of an infant who was found inside of a flower pot at a cemetery in Carrollton.

The infant, identified as a 34-week-old girl who weighed just under six pounds, was discovered on March 11 by a worker at the Perry Cemetery in the 1800 block of North Perry Road, according to a police news release.

Seeking help in identifying the baby, investigators sent out the news release Wednesday.

The worker had found an "out of place" flower pot, police said. When he emptied the pot, he found the infant beneath the pot's soil. She still had an umbilical cord attached, police said.

The medical examiner couldn't definitively determine her race, and officials are awaiting tests to determine whether she was born alive.

Carrollton Police say the body of an infant was discovered buried in a flower pot at cemetery on Monday March 11, 2019. Detectives are now seeking public help to identify the baby.

David Goins

Jolene DeVito with Carrollton PD says investigators believe the flower pot was placed in the cemetery between Feb. 27 and March 2, and are hoping the public can help.

"Do you know anyone who was pregnant shortly before that time who perhaps gave birth under secretive circumstances, something unexplained – something that just doesn’t feel right," DeVito said.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call detective Jennifer Cackler at 972-466-3324 or email her at Jennifer.Cackler@CityofCarrollton.com.