HOUSTON — A 1-year-old was shot near a gas station in a road rage incident in southwest Houston, according to Houston Police.

It happened near the Southwest Freeway at Gessner around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The child's father told police he is deaf and he accidentally cut off another driver. While trying to apologize, he said he saw the driver pull out a gun.

The suspect fired two shots at the man's vehicle, hitting the 18-month-old, police said.

The child was hit in the upper left back of the shoulder, close to the neck.

The child's father, who also had 3-year-old in the vehicle, pulled into a nearby gas station for help.

People inside immediately called for help. The child was awake and alert and was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The child is expected to survive, police say.

"We believe it's road rage. We have no indication that they knew each other." said Officer J.G. Jones with the Houston Police Department.

Air 11 flew over the scene, where police were spotted putting yellow tape around a small sedan parked in front of the gas station.

"It makes no sense at all. It's just a tragedy." said Officer Jones.

At this time, police do not have a description of the suspect.

The suspect's vehicle is a light blue, newer model Toyota Camry or a Honda Accord.

If anyone has any information at all, call Crime Stoppers or the Houston Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

