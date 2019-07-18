SAN ANTONIO — Bruce Finley used to watch his father BBQ on a barrel pit in the backyard. Today, he oversees nearly 90 employees on the site where his dad sold burgers and BBQ.

“I was there behind the counter in a playpen,” Finley said. “So, I was really there from day one.”

Harold Finley and his wife opened Hal’s Drive Inn in 1958. Hal’s was a burger joint that would eventually offer BBQ on the menu.

In 1984, Bruce and brother Bob opened B & B Smokehouse in the same location. 1700 sq. feet, 70 seats and a dream to serve San Antonio’s southside some BBQ.

“Our mission has always just been to do the best BBQ in San Antonio,” He said.

Brisket, pork and beef ribs, sausage, smoked turkey, pulled pork and an array of strong sides fill the menu at 2619 Pleasanton Rd.

“We’re not changing it up. We just try to make it better,” Finley said.

They also serve burgers and salads for those who may want a different option. The offerings from B & B Smokehouse became a favorite. The restaurant was so full, customers needed a place to park.

The restaurant shut down to temporarily renovate. They reopened before Thanksgiving last year at 5600 sq. feet, which filled up just as quickly.

Finley brought on his wife Becky as his new business partner. He said they're normally at the restaurant making sure the customer experience is good.

B & B Smokehouse provided Neighborhood Eats with a Texas-sized taste test starting with serving of their side program.

The homemade potato salad, green beans and cream style corn were delicious. Their pinto beans are fabulous!

Customers can also make a meal out of a side option with the restaurant's monster baked potato stuffed with brisket. Great!

The BBQ joint does a hearty sandwich too like a brisket burger: Brisket on a beef patty with bacon and cheese. Fantastic!

They also serve a quarter pound of sausage and brisket on a bun. Delicious!

Finley’s menu carries pork and beef ribs. Both are truly satisfying.

The desserts are very tasty too: Chocolate fudge cake, chocolate chip Macadamia coconut cookie (This should evolve into a pie) and peach cobbler.

Overall: B & B Smokehouse is a solid BBQ choice. Bruce Finley built a dream into a BBQ destination on the grounds where his father used to flip burgers. Finley and his wife expanded the place from 1700 sq. feet to 5,600 sq. feet. The place still fills up quickly. Their meat program is on point especially the chicken. Smoked chicken can be dry, but not their bird. They sell 2,000 pounds of it a week. Finley also carved out a spot on his walls to pay tribute to his parents. Between refills of iced tea, take a glance at a historic letter on the wall. Then, sit back down to enjoy the wonderful offerings at B & B Smokehouse.

