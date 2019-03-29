SAN ANTONIO — Anybody need some avocados? There are suddenly a whole lot of free ones as of Friday afternoon near Junction…but you may need to go swimming to find them.

Over 40,000 pounds of avocados were spilled into the South Llano River near the South Texas city after a truck crash, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. The department tweeted Friday that it could use some help from the public in helping to pick up and dispose of them.

Talk about the perfect excuse to get out this weekend, right?