Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Sirmans is encouraged to contact the VZCSO at (903) 567-4133.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Authorities have issued an AMBER ALERT for a 14-year-old Van Zandt County girl.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Willow Sirmans, 14, of Grand Saline, was last seen Monday night around 10 p.m., in the 3000 block of Van Zandt County Road 1712.

Sirmans is 3'0 and weighs 75 pounds. She has strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes and braces.

Officials believe she is with 21-year-old Austen Walker. Walker is described as standing 5'9" and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He also has tattoos on both arms and a scar on his right arm.