GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The Sheriff's Office reported she was missing on "09/08/19" and last seen on "09/07/19." However, according to a post from her daughter, she was actually reported missing on Oct. 8 and last seen Oct. 7.

The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 54-year-old woman who has been missing for a month.

According to the sheriff's office, Rosemary Rodriguez was last seen on Monday at about 6:45 p.m. in the area of Mt. Pisgah Road in Kilgore. She was reported missing the next day.

Rodriguez is a white female who is about 5'4'' and 185 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue Walmart smock and blue pants.

Rodriguez drives a green 2014 Chevy Sonic with an OU sticker on the back window. The license plate is GCM3117.

Gregg County Sheriff's Office