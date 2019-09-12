BOULDER, Colo. — Authorities have located a female body during the search for a Louisville woman who was reported missing on Saturday.

The body has not yet been positively identified as 24-year-old Alana Chen, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. That information will come from the coroner.

The death is not believed to be suspicious.

The body was found on Monday after the Denver Water Board contacted the sheriff's office about a suspicious vehicle parked in the Osprey parking lot at Gross Reservoir in unincorporated Boulder County.

The sheriff's office said investigators ran the vehicle's license plate and determined it was registered to a woman who was reported missing to the Louisville Police Department on Saturday.

Chen has been missing since she told friends and family she was planning on going for a hike at Chautauqua Park in Boulder.

