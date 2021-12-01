Prosecutor charges accused Oxford High school shooter with terrorism, murder

Oakland County Prosecutor said based on the investigation, she is charging the 15-year-old accused shooter in the deaths of four students, among other charges.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — The 15-year-old accused of shooting and killing 4 students and injuring 7 others at Oxford High School Tuesday has been arraigned on various charges related to the violence.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald identified the accused gunman as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley. He remains in custody.

Here are the charges he is set to be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon:

1 count of terrorism causing death

4 counts of first-degree murder

7 counts of assault with intent to murder

12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

McDonald said more charges could be added as the investigation continues.

Detectives told ABC News that the preliminary investigation shows that the suspect had intent and that will factor into the recommendation of charges given to the prosecutor.

Detectives with the computer crimes unit have also obtained multiple devices, including what they believe to be the suspect's cell phone. That evidence, along with other digital and writings are being examined.

Questions still remain around how the suspect obtained their father's gun. Previous reports state the gun was purchased by the boy's father just four days prior to Tuesday's shooting. The suspect had practiced shooting with the gun and posted pictures of it and the target.

