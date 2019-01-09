SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Several agencies responded to a drowning on Lake Tyler Sunday evening.

According to Tyler Police, a 22-year-old female from Bullard jumped from a moving boat in the Party Cove area and did not surface. Tyler police responded to the call at about 6:30 p.m.

The Texas Game Warden recovered the woman's body at about 7 p.m. Her body was taken by the coroner for an autopsy.

Tyler Police, Smith County Game Warden and the Whitehouse Fire Department are among those that responded to the drowning.