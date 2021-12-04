Authorities: Parents of accused Oxford school shooter 'ran away' and 'hid' from police

"If there's no culpability, why would you hide in a warehouse in Detroit?" said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office held a press conference regarding the arrest of the parents of the alleged Oxford High School shooter that killed four and injured seven.

Just hours after they were charged with multiple counts involuntary manslaughter, Jennifer and James Crumbley were arrested at a warehouse in Detroit on Saturday around 1:30 a.m.

Authorities said the Crumbleys weren't responding to texts from their attorney. A communication came in to police that they would turn themselves in for the charges, but police found them before they had the chance.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard at the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says, "We were not going to sit at our desks and tap our fingers and wait for them."

A reward of $10,000 was posted by the U.S. Marshals for information on their whereabouts.

Detroit Police found their missing vehicle outside a warehouse around 11:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers arrived on the scene at 11:25 p.m.

Bouchard says the Crumbleys were "hiding" in the warehouse used to store art and they were outside smoking and "pretty much ran away" from arriving officers. No one was hurt in the arrest.

Around 3 a.m., the couple was lodged at the county jail where they remain along with their son, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley. They are all separated from each other and on suicide watch out of an abundance of caution.

"If there's no culpability, why would you hide in a warehouse in Detroit?" Bouchard.

