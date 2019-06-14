MCDONOUGH, Ga. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help from the public in locating a 15-year-old girl missing since last April.

Jacy Tyndall was last seen in McDonough on April 14.

Authorities said they believe she may be in the north Atlanta area.

Jacy is described as being 5-feet-tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Jacy is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 770-288-7100 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

