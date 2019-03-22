SAN ANTONIO — Authorities believe a teen who has been missing for a year may have traveled to San Antonio.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help in finding 17-year-old Emma Janae Brown. She went missing on March 22, 2018 and was last seen in Willis, Texas.

The center says there is reason believe Brown "may attempt to travel to San Antonio".

Brown is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She may wear glasses.

Anyone with information should contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 1-936-760-5800.