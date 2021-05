The Seguin Police Department said Jatlyn Duran was last seen on May 19 leaving her residence on foot.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl out of Seguin.

The Seguin Police Department said Jatlyn Duran was last seen on May 19 leaving her residence on foot.

Duran is described as a Hispanic female with brown eyes and red hair. She is 4'11 and weighs 108 pounds.