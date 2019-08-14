SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving an 18-year-old cold case.

Tonia Ackerman, 27, was found lying beside the road with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of FM 775 and Partnership road on August 18, 1992.

While Ms. Ackerman was alive when deputies found her, she was unable to give them any information on who her killer might have been.

Prior to her death, Toni had last been seen on Kingsbury Street near the R&R Grocery Store earlier on August 18th.

According to a release from the GCSO, the case has gone cold as all investigative leads have been exhausted.

In an effort to bring closure to Ackerman's family, the agency is asking for the public's help in finding the killer(s) responsible for Toni's death.

Anyone who has information regarding this investigation and wishes to remain anonymous can call 877-403-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip online or through the P3 Tips App. All information received through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.