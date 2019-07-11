AUSTIN, Texas — People experiencing homelessness in Austin now have a temporary designated place to camp.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the State of Texas has officially opened an area in Austin where homeless people can camp temporarily. The designated area is located on more than five acres of land near Highway 183 and Montopolis.

Spokesperson John Wittman told KVUE that area is the closest to downtown the State has available.

"The state-provided location includes portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, and comes with commitments from local charities to deliver food multiple times during the day," Wittman said. "This location will provide access to healthcare providers and homeless caseworkers to provide care for the homeless."

Here is a photo of the designated camping area:

The governor's office announced Nov. 7 that a location will temporarily open for homeless people to camp.

Gov. Greg Abbott's office

A new coalition is looking to raise $14 million in private funds to support Austin's homeless population by opening a new shelter, storage facility and a family reunification program. Until that shelter opens, Wittman said this is the location where the homeless can camp. DPS will be there to provide security as well, Wittman added.

"Governor Abbott applauds the Austin Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Austin Alliance, and all who are supporting ATX Helps for their substantial effort to provide shelter and care for the homeless in Austin. Until that shelter opens, the State of Texas is providing a temporary location for homeless to camp," Wittman said.

This all comes after the Texas Department of Transporation started cleaning up homeless camps in Austin. TxDOT finished cleanups for this week on Wednesday, but they will continue cleanups next week.

RELATED:

'There goes my home': TxDOT crews continue homeless camp cleanups under overpasses

TxDOT cleans up 17 sites under Austin overpasses

On Wednesday, Abbott shared before and after photos on Twitter of the TxDOT cleanup.

RELATED:

'We're not leaving.' City crews begin cleaning up homeless camps near the ARCH in Downtown Austin

New homeless shelter, storage facility coming to Austin

Amanda Grasty wiped away her tears as TxDOT crews cleaned up underneath Interstate Highway 35 last week.

Grasty told KVUE she knows homeless camps can be an eyesore, but she didn't know where to go.

"I understand. It does look bad, in some ways – the homeless people and the trash. But where are we going to go? We can't come to y'all's houses," said Grasty.

WATCH: Homeless situation taking a toll on Austin tourism

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Senior dorm: college students move into assisted living home

Greg Kelley’s child sex assault conviction has been overturned

Sen. Kamala Harris introduces bill to extend school days until 6 p.m.