AUSTIN, Texas — The city of Austin released in a newsletter the pool would be closed for its annual spring cleaning from March 4th-15th.

During the closure, gravel will be removed from Barton Springs and the pool will be returned to its natural depth.

Access to the dog beach will be limited during the closure as that area will serve as staging for gravel removal equipment during the closure.

To accommodate with the pool being closed, Deep Eddy Pool will open at 6 a.m. beginning on Monday, March 4 for early morning swimmers while Barton Springs is closed.

Barton Springs pool is expected to reopen on Saturday, March 16.