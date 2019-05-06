AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police said a missing 72-year-old woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Susan Weber was last seen at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Market located at 4001 N. Lamar Blvd., when they asked for help from the public to find her.

According to police, there was a worry because she only had three hours left in her oxygen tank.

Austin police reported Weber was found safe at 4:29 p.m.

