Austin police searching for missing 46-year-old man

APD said Salazar was last seen leaving his home in an electronic wheelchair and has medical conditions that create a concern for his welfare.
Credit: Austin Police Department
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department needs the public's help finding a 46-year-old man last who went missing Monday. 

APD said Gabriel Salazar was last seen leaving his home in the 1000 block of Bird Creek Drive at 5 p.m. Monday, June 8. APD said Salazar was in an electronic wheelchair and has medical conditions that create a concern for his welfare.

Salazar is described as a 5-foot-8-inch Asian male, weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

APD shared two photos of Salazar.

This is a photo of Salazar in 2002: 

Credit: Austin Police Department
Here is the latest photo from 2018: 

Credit: Austin Police Department
Anyone with information regarding Gabriel’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

