City of Austin suspends Austin Police Department's partnership with Texas DPS

The partnership began in March, was paused in mid-May and resumed earlier this month.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin interim City Manager Jesús Garza has suspended the Austin Police Department's (APD) partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), in consultation with Mayor Kirk Watson.

"From the start of this partnership with DPS, I said I wanted Austinites to feel safe and be safe. Recent events demonstrate we need to suspend the partnership with DPS. The safety of our community is a primary function of City government, and we must keep trying to get it right," Watson said in a statement. "This partnership was an innovative approach to address acute staffing shortages that were years in the making. However, any approach must be in sync with Austin values."

The mayor and interim city manager suspended the program just 10 days after troopers returned to Austin.

In March, the APD formed the partnership with DPS because of staffing shortages. Officials said the partnership has had an impact on violent crime, traffic fatalities, emergency response times and more.

"Public safety is at the very core of what we do in city government and this partnership was a practical approach as the Austin Police Department faces serious staffing challenges," Garza said in a statement. "We have heard mayor and council’s concerns about recent events and agree that we must have absolute certainty that any solution we put in place maintains the trust and wellbeing of our community members and that all law enforcement officers working to keep our city safe are on the same page when it comes to policing practices."

In short statement on Wednesday evening, DPS said, "DPS will continue patrol operations in the city of Austin as part of its responsibility to protect and serve Texas."

The partnership received both praise and complaints from members of the community. One complaint in particular seems to have been the last straw.

One father in South Austin said a trooper pointed a gun at him and his 10-year-old son, Angel, during a recent traffic stop. KVUE obtained body and dash camera footage from DPS of that incident.

Carlos Meza was pulled over for not having license plates, and he was close enough to home he pulled into his own driveway. As troopers approached, Meza's 10-year-old son can be seen getting out of the car, and Meza said he needed to go inside to use the bathroom.

One trooper drew a weapon and ordered the boy to get back into the car, which he did. The trooper then pointed the gun at Meza. Troopers eventually let the boy go inside while they did field sobriety tests on Meza outside. He said the exchange was "traumatizing" for his son to see.

"He's very disturbed right now from that situation, you know, being so young and having the state troopers point their guns at you. I mean, anything could happen," Meza said.

Mayor Watson didn't directly refer to this incident but said in announcing the suspension of the DPS partnership that policing in Austin must align with Austin's values. Other Austin councilmembers are also weighing in on the announcement.

"We saw in the initial data that was provided to our council that there was a seemingly disproportionate impact on communities of color who were being pulled over. With the incident that happened this weekend, we learned that someone was pulled over for paper plates and it led to a very unsafe situation that could have been much worse," Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes said.

Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly said she's not supportive of the announcement.

"We are in a public safety crisis right now. And when I say that, I mean that we are 333 officers short of where we need to be to have all our vacancies fully staffed," Kelly said.

KVUE made multiple attempts to reach out to Mayor Watson's office. He was unavailable for an interview but said in a statement, "The suspension of the agreement was the right decision."

APD said the department has no additional comment outside of the announcement.

The APD-DPS partnership was put on hold in mid-May when DPS troopers were temporarily reassigned to patrol the Texas-Mexico border. The partnership resumed on July 2, with new deployment strategies.

Both Councilmember Fuentes (District 2) and Zohaib "Zo" Qadri (District 9) issued calls to end the partnership on social media on Wednesday morning.

"Thankful for the interim city manager and the mayor for listening to the voices of their constituents," Qadri said after the City announced the partnership's suspension. "This partnership was not who we are as a city, and I am thankful for it ending."

Councilmember Chito Vela (District 4) echoed Qadri's statement, saying, "This is the right decision, especially given the events of the last few days. Policing in Austin must be aligned with our community values. Unfortunately, the type of policing we have seen by DPS is not in line w Austin's values."

Meanwhile, Matt Mackowiak, chairman of the Travis County Republican Party, called the suspension a "victory for police abolitionists and criminals."

"A terrible loss for public safety, APD and law abiding citizens," Mackowiak tweeted. "Pray for our city. Things are about to get A LOT worse."

In an email sent by Police Chief Joseph Chacon to the entire APD, Chacon said the following:

"I was notified a short time ago that the partnership between APD and DPS for additional patrol services in the city is being suspended. Questions from council and community have arisen, and the Mayor has decided to ask for a suspension to the partnership at this time.

"I will provide additional information as I receive it. While this news is disappointing, I know that each of you are working hard to keep our community safe and that you will continue this important work. Thank you for all that you are doing."

