Live blog: Protests underway in Downtown Austin for second day in a row

After over 12 hours of protesting in Downtown Austin Saturday, a rally and march were planned for Sunday afternoon.

The protesting may not be over in Austin. After a full day of protests Saturday, as well as unplanned protests Friday night, a rally and march was planned downtown Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., the Austin Justice Coalition and Black Lives Matter were expected to hold a "Justice For Them All" rally and march starting on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol and ending at City Hall. However, Sunday morning, the Austin Justice Coalition said it is canceling the event due to other, potentially violent protesters possibly "hijacking" the event.

The weekend's events were planned in response to the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Michael Ramos in Austin. Floyd died in police custody on Monday, and Ramos died after an Austin police officer fired his rifle at him in late April.

2:10 p.m. – Protesters are telling Tony Plohetski that their friend was hit in the temple with a bean bag from about a foot away. She is now being tended to by Austin-Travis County EMS on Cesar Chavez.

Mari Salazar has also reported that APD Chief Brian Manley is out on the scene with his officers.

1:55 p.m. – KVUE's Mari Salazar reports that an altercation near City Hall led to APD firing rounds of rubber bullets. Some pepper spray was also deployed.

1:40 p.m. – At this time, there's a sense of calm among the protesters. Some have stockpiled water and snacks near the Capitol grounds to keep everyone fueled. KVUE reporters in the field say there are few if any police officers around at this time.

Meanwhile, the Austin Transportation Department has informed drivers to expect delays and street closures downtown. Capital Metro is detouring all routes away from downtown.

1:30 p.m. – Brenda Ramos, Michael Ramos' mother, will hold a news conference at the scene of his fatal shooting at 3 p.m., her attorney told KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski.

1:15 p.m. – Protesters are making their way from the Capitol towards City Hall.

1 p.m. – Protesters gather outside the Texas Capitol.

12:30 p.m. – Austin Justice Coalition Founder Chas Moore speaks to the crowd gathered outside the Capitol about why organizers canceled the event.

Protesters are gathering outside of the Capitol. Some organizers canceled today’s organized march, but people are still coming out. *Disclaimer: Explicit language is used throughout the video* Posted by KVUE on Sunday, May 31, 2020

12:20 p.m. – Gov. Greg Abbott issues State of Disaster for all Texas counties due to the protests happening statewide. Under the declaration, Abbott has the ability to designate federal agents to serve as Texas peace officers.

"Every Texan and every American has the right to protest and I encourage all Texans to exercise their First Amendment rights," Abbott said. "However, violence against others and the destruction of property is unacceptable and counterproductive. As protests have turned violent in various areas across the state, it is crucial that we maintain order, uphold public safety, and protect against property damage or loss. By authorizing additional federal agents to serve as Texas Peace Officers, we will help protect people’s safety while ensuring that peaceful protesters can continue to make their voices heard."

12:15 p.m. – People are still gathering at the Capitol despite the event's cancellation.

11:50 a.m. – The Mike Ramos Brigade, the group that organized Saturday's protest, asks that people still "turn up for Mike Ramos and George Floyd, turn down for nothin,'" even after Sunday's event organizers cancel.

11:30 a.m. – The Austin Justice Coalition cancels the planned event. Founder Chas Moore says that there's no way that he can ask people to come out and "potentially have black bodies in harm's way."

10:50 a.m. – Mayor Steve Adler says he will not attend today's demonstration.

10:45 a.m. – APD provides updated numbers about the arrests made this weekend, saying numbers pulled this morning indicate 14 people were arrested Saturday and five today. Charges range from robbery to assault on a peace officer and obstructing a highway.

10:40 a.m. – Though today's rally and march are scheduled to start on the south steps of the Capitol, the Texas Department of Public Safety says the Capitol grounds will be closed today. Elsewhere in town, businesses on Congress Avenue are boarding up ahead of the day's events.

10:15 a.m. – The Austin Police Association provides an explanation for why the Austin Police Department is using bean bag rounds to control crowds this weekend. The APA said, "Bean bag rounds are used to stop protesters from throwing rocks, bottles, paint and other dangerous items at Austin police officers or other people nearby."

Recap of Saturday's events

On Saturday, the group "Mike Ramos Brigade" organized a rally in front of the Austin Police Department headquarters, which eventually spread across Downtown Austin to City Hall and the Capitol.

The day started out with peaceful demonstrations from protesters chanting and holding signs. But as the hours passed, tensions rose. Throughout the day, KVUE received countless reports of vandalism and witnessed police using non-lethal rounds and other measures to control crowds as some tried to block traffic on Interstate 35 for multiple hours.

Roads were closed and reopened throughout Saturday. All 2,100 Austin police officers were called to work and late in the evening, Chief Brian Manley said every officer would be working 12-hour shifts indefinitely, no matter their rank. Austin Fire Department crews were also reassigned to downtown.

Late Saturday night, numerous fires were reported and multiple incidents of looting were confirmed. APD confirmed approximately 14 people were arrested Saturday, more than twice the arrests made at Friday night's unplanned protests. APD said while most demonstrators were peaceful, some had "thrown rocks, bricks, eggs, water bottles and Molotov cocktails."

AFD said there was one vehicle fire, nine dumpster fires and one trash fire, plus numerous smaller fires that were extinguished by law enforcement.

You can read through and watch clips from KVUE's all-day coverage of Saturday's events here.